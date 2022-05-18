Czech Republic to receive 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks donated by Germany

The Czech Republic will receive 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks donated by Germany as it supplies its Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine, the defense ministry said, Reuters reported.
The Czechs will also start negotiations with Germany to acquire up to 50 more modern Leopard 2A7+ tanks in the coming years. Donated tanks may arrive this year.
The Czech Republic has 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks assigned to the tank unit, and several dozen more in storage that have not been upgraded.
The country has already sent some of its non-modernized tanks to Ukraine.
The Czechs also sent more heavy equipment to Ukraine from army depots and private arms companies, including artillery, combat vehicles, anti-aircraft equipment and multiple launch rocket systems.