All Australian states adopt law on voluntary euthanasia

New South Wales has become the latest Australian state to legalize euthanasia.

According to the law, the choice of euthanasia will be available to an adult (Australian citizen or a person with a residence permit in the country) who is capable of making decisions, who has an advanced and progressive disease that can lead to death in a period of six months to a year. In New South Wales, a person can choose between self-medication or a doctor's power of attorney.

The state of Victoria was the first to legalize euthanasia in 2019, followed by Western Australia in 2021. Tasmania, South Australia and Queensland have also adopted similar laws, but they have not yet fully entered into force.