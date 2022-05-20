Armenia PM: Today citizen is the main guarantor of democracy in Armenia

Today the citizen is the main guarantor of democracy in the Republic of Armenia, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Armenian Forum for Democracy on Friday.

He noted in particular: "First of all, I welcome the holding of the "Armenian Forum for Democracy. I think the Republic of Armenia is the right place to hold a forum with this name and even the right time to hold this forum. It is held under the right name, because I usually say that democracy is the main international brand of the Republic of Armenia. Usually, when I make this statement, I refer to reports published by various international organizations, but since there are many people here who relate to these publications, I want to look at the question from the opposite side, because reports are possible, but not the most important thing, because they are not the cause, but the effect.

I would like to note that if I talk about democracy in the Republic of Armenia I refer to reports of international organizations, now when I talk about democracy I want to mean the citizen of the Republic of Armenia because the most important institution of democracy is the institution of the citizen. This is conditioned by the fact that the citizen of the Republic of Armenia knows that he or she is the decision-maker, that he or she is the main, key subject of decision-making, as it is stipulated by the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia.

What is the difference between a citizen of a democratic country and a citizen of a non-democratic country? I think with a very significant circumstance. The citizen of a democratic country feels more responsibility for himself, so the citizen of a democratic country spends more time thinking, pondering, analyzing, and weighing, because every citizen in a democratic country feels, sees and knows his responsibility for today, yesterday and for future," Pashinyan said.