Saturday
May 21
Android smartphones to be adapted for the blind
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Google has announced native support for visually impaired accessories on Android smartphones. This was reported in the company’s blog.

They said that they are simplifying the use of Android for people with visual impairments. “The essence of our mission at Google is to make the world’s information truly accessible,” said representatives of the corporation. Specialists emphasized that the new version of the OS will have built-in support for accessories with Braille, a raised-dot tactile font designed for writing and reading by the blind.

According to Android developers, OS-based smartphones will work with electromechanical devices that support Braille patterns – certain elements on a relief surface. “These devices help deaf-blind people access their phones – blind people can comfortably use their gadgets,” the company explained. Previously, connecting braille displays required the installation of one of the third-party applications.

The company said that the new option will be available to all users within a few weeks in the next beta version of Android 13.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
