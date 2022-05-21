US seeks to minimize impact on allies from sanctions imposed on Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Washington D.C. with Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
The statement noted that the secretary of state reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Kazakhstan's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"He described President Tokayev’s political and economic reforms as a positive step in promoting prosperity, strengthening security, and protecting human rights in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Secretary Blinken confirmed our commitment to minimizing the impact on allies and partners, including Kazakhstan, from the sanctions imposed on Russia in response to Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war against Ukraine," the statement said.
Secretary Blinken also thanked Foreign Minister Tileuberdi "for Kazakhstan’s generous humanitarian assistance, both at the government level and by individuals, to the people of Ukraine."
"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Tileuberdi plan to stay in close contact," the statement said.