Wall Street Journal: Apple intends to withdraw some of its production from China

Apple has told some of its contract manufacturers that it wants to increase production outside of China, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.
India and Vietnam, already manufacturing locations for Apple, are on a short list of countries the company is considering as alternatives, the publication adds.
Last month, Apple predicted more severe supply issues as the COVID-19 lockdown slowed production and demand in China.
The report says that Apple cites China's tough anti-coronavirus policy and other reasons for its decision.