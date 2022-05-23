News
Largest asteroid in 2022 to approach Earth on May 27
Largest asteroid in 2022 to approach Earth on May 27
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The largest asteroid known this year from the Apollo group will approach the Earth on May 27, Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics of Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

The Institute has published a photo of the potentially dangerous asteroid (7335) 1989 JA from the Apollo group.

The institute clarified that several observatories of the IPM scientific cooperation observed the asteroid last night. The data obtained will be used to refine the rotation period, which is known very approximately, they explained.

In turn, Roscosmos noted that nothing threatens the Earth during the approach of the asteroid (7335) 1989 JA.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
