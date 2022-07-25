EU member states should start preparing for a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in autumn and winter

EU member states should start preparing for a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the fall and winter, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said, noting a worrisome increase in outbreaks, Reuters reported.
“Unfortunately the pandemic has shown a worrying increase in several countries,” she told Cyprus state radio.
“For the past two months we have been preparing for the autumn and winter, fully aware the next pandemic wave cannot and should not further burden our economies or our societies, particularly at a time when its being affected by the war and invasion of Ukraine, and inflation,” she said.
She said the European Commission has asked Member States to expedite vaccination for people over 60 and vulnerable groups. “These months should be preparatory months .. So our health systems be ready for possible new waves which might, for instance, be combined with seasonal flu,” she said