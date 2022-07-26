News
Russia to withdraw from ISS project after 2024
Russia to withdraw from ISS project after 2024
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Innovations

Russia will withdraw from the ISS project after 2024, by which time the deployment of a national orbital station will begin, Roscosmos head Yury Borisov said, Interfax reported. 

"You know that we are working within the framework of international cooperation on the International Space Station. Of course, we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners, but the decision and departure from this station after 2024 has been made," Borisov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think we will start forming a Russian orbital station by that time," he added.

He said the creation of the Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS) will be the main priority of Roscosmos' activities in manned space exploration.

"We will continue the manned program in accordance with the outlined approved plans. The main priorities will be made on creating a Russian orbital station," Borisov said.

According to Borisov, the space industry is in a difficult situation. "I see my main task together with my colleagues is not to drop, but to raise the bar, and first of all to provide the Russian economy with the necessary space services. This includes navigation, communication, data transmission, weather and geodetic information and so on," he said.

In turn, NASA space station director Robyn Gatens told Reuters that her Russian colleagues have not announced such intentions, as required by the station's intergovernmental agreement.

"Nothing official yet. We literally just saw it. We haven't received anything official," Gatens told the agency.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
