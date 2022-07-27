In favor of Turkey: UN General Assembly President deletes from his Twitter account post about visit to Tsitsernakaberd

UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid deleted from his Twitter account the entry about his visit to Tsitsernakaberd.
Abdulla Shahid said in the post that he visited the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide and laid a wreath. He also thanked the management of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute for organizing the tour.
The recording was deleted after the Turkish Foreign Ministry protested the visit of the chairman of the UN GA to the Genocide Memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire.