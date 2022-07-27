News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 27
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Show news feed
In favor of Turkey: UN General Assembly President deletes from his Twitter account post about visit to Tsitsernakaberd
In favor of Turkey: UN General Assembly President deletes from his Twitter account post about visit to Tsitsernakaberd
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid deleted from his Twitter account the entry about his visit to Tsitsernakaberd.

Abdulla Shahid said in the post that he visited the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide and laid a wreath. He also thanked the management of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute for organizing the tour.

The recording was deleted after the Turkish Foreign Ministry protested the visit of the chairman of the UN GA to the Genocide Memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos