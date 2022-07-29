State Department: Corruption remains obstacle to US investment in Armenia

Corruption remains an obstacle to US investment in Armenia, US State Department said on the investment climate in Armenia for 2022.
“Corruption remains an obstacle to U.S. investment in Armenia, particularly as it relates to critical areas such as the justice system and concerns related to the rule of law, enforcement of existing legislation and regulations, and equal treatment. Investors claim that the health, education, military, corrections, and law enforcement sectors lack transparency in procurement and have in the past used selective enforcement to elicit bribes," the statement said.
"Judges who specialize in civil cases are still widely perceived by the public to be corrupt and under the influence of former authorities. The effectiveness and independence of newly formed anti-corruption institutions remains to be seen. Some individuals have voiced concerns around whether certain judicial representatives and law enforcement leaders have been selected objectively. The potential for politically motivated, outside influence on these anti-corruption institutions, as well as law enforcement bodies and prosecutorial services, also remains a concern," the statement added.