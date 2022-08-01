Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk to join Russia: Kolerov urges Armenia not to cheat

In order to protect the Crimea, the Sea of Azov, and the Crimean bridge, we are doomed to have Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Modest Kolerov, editor-in-chief of the Regnum news agency, told NEWS.am.

"Referenda will be held there in the near future, and Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk will join Russia. There is no doubt here. In addition, there is little doubt that we will have to take Odessa and Nikolaev and get a direct territorial connection with Transnistria. The purest Russian language is spoken in Transnistria, it is our land. That's how a new map is being created in the place of the former Ukraine, and no Macron is needed here," he said.

In this situation, the media head expressed surprise at Armenia's policy. "You see where the train is going. There is no need to cheat. You want what to deceive Russia, what to cheat in?" noted Kolemerov. He expressed his conviction that it would not be possible to distract Russia from the liberation of Ukraine with the help of Kosovo. "Serbia's capitulation in Kosovo will not affect Russia's position in any way. Here they do not believe in Vucic's ability to defend Serbia's national interests. All this is also a serious lesson for Armenia. Don't expect to succeed in this serious struggle, trying to sit between two chairs. You won't. We see how Kazakhstan is splitting from Russia, how Armenia is splitting from Russia, but it won't help," Kolerov noted.

According to his assessment, only Belarus is realistically on Russia's side in the fight in Ukraine right now; neither Kazakhstan, nor Armenia, nor others are on Russia's side. "Russia cannot count on their help. Russia is almost alone in the post-Soviet space, but in the world 2/3 of the states did not support Western sanctions against Russia. And now Algeria, the main alternative supplier of gas to southern Europe, is asking to join BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Thanks to China's power, Russia again finds itself in an alternative alliance. Time works for us, winter is coming and so is the moment of truth. And in these circumstances, all attempts by the West to negotiate are attempts to negotiate Russia's capitulation in Ukraine. The height of compromise sounds like agreeing that Crimea and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions are ours. It's already been ours for eight years," he said.