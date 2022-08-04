Xiaomi introduces gadget to control smart home with power of thought

The Chinese company Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi MiGu headband, which will allow users to control the elements of a smart home with the power of thought, according to the ITHome portal.
According to the company, MiGu Headband is the project that won the third Xiaomi Group online hackathon. The device will allow users to not only control their smart home using brainwaves, but will also be able to track fatigue, such as while driving.
The developers of the MiGu Headband have equipped the headband with three sensors that read the electrical signals sent by the brain. In addition, the gadget is capable of conducting user electroencephalography.
Whether Xiaomi MiGu Headband will go on sale is not reported yet.