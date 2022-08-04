Artsakh FM on contact line situation: There are tendencies towards stabilization

There are trends towards stabilization, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, speaking about the situation in the zone of aggressive military operations of Azerbaijan on the line of contact with Artsakh.
“In general, the situation is more stable than in the last few days. We hope that the situation will finally stabilize,” the Foreign Minister noted.
Azerbaijani units, grossly violating the ceasefire regime, fired at the combat positions of the Defense Army and the place of permanent deployment of one of the military units. In addition to small arms of various calibers, the enemy also used mortars, grenade launchers and strike UAVs, as a result of which contract servicemen Gurgen Gabrielyan and Artur Khachatryan were mortally wounded. According to the latest data, 19 servicemen received injuries of varying severity.
The goal of Azerbaijan's next aggression is to take advantageous positions in the area of the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor.