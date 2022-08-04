Pashinyan talks Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, Artsakh Army and security guarantees from Azerbaijan

No matter how criticized the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, it enshrined important security institutions of Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.
"The Azerbaijani authorities "abolished" the independent republic on paper after the signing of the tripartite statement," he said.
"The statements made by Azerbaijan on this subject are the grossest violation of the tripartite statement. Secondly, it was recorded that there is a line of contact, and thirdly, the Lachin corridor, which provides a connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia," he said, adding that Azerbaijan has essentially declared war on these three institutions, and we expect that, as stipulated by the tripartite statement, the peacekeeping contingent of Russia will not give Azerbaijan the opportunity to undermine these fundamental institutions, fixed by the statement.
"Today Azerbaijan is constantly talking about the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army, why they are located along the line of contact. If the Russian peacekeeping contingent and Azerbaijan guarantee the inviolability of the line of contact, then the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army will not have to carry out combat duty. Such a need arose after Azerbaijan refused to sign the mandate of peacekeepers and constantly violates the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, including the cessation of all hostilities, which is the true essence of the aforementioned document," Pashinyan said.
Until recently the Armenian authorities declared that Armenia is the guarantor of the security of Nagorno-Karabakh.