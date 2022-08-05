Raffi Hovannisian: If situation does not change, we will have another surrender of territories on September 2

If the situation does not change, we will have another surrender of territories and victims on September 2. Raffi Hovannisian, leader of the Heritage Party and former foreign minister of Armenia, told journalists today.

In his opinion, if messages continue to be sent to Baku during government meetings, Armenia's sovereignty will be threatened and territorial integrity will be violated.

"Under this government, we will either have a mutilated peace or an imposed war. Pashinyan said that what is happening is natural: the surrender of the Motherland, 4,000 victims․...It is not natural that for decades we have been fighting for a democratic Armenia, against the institution of political prisoners, against the subordinate party system of education, but under the new authorities these institutions are deepened and expanded.

It is disgusting that our compatriots from the Diaspora are alienated from Armenia and people are imprisoned for their political views," he said.

Raffi Hovannisian noted that he does not know for what reason he was banned from entering Artsakh, where he was going to participate in the baptism of his grandson.

"It doesn't matter whether the decision comes from a criminal sitting in Baku or from a former commander-in-chief hiding in Yerevan who is now targeting the baptism ceremony.

I have no reason to hide, and on September 1 I expect Aghavno, Lachin corridor to be in place and I can go to Artsakh," he said.