France faces 'worst drought' ever recorded in the country

France is facing the worst drought' ever recorded in the country. This was stated by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born, announcing the activation of the government's crisis unit, AP reported.

She noted that many parts of France are experiencing a historic situation as the country experiences a third heat wave this summer. The exceptional drought we are currently experiencing is depleting municipalities of water and is a tragedy for our farmers, our ecosystems and biodiversity, the statement said.

Weather forecasts suggest it could continue over the next 15 days, which could make the situation even more worrisome.

The government's crisis unit will be responsible for monitoring the situation in the hardest hit areas and coordinating measures such as bringing potable water to some areas. It will also monitor the impact of the drought on energy production, transport infrastructure and France's agriculture.

A drought could force French energy giant EDF to cut electricity production from nuclear power plants that use river water to cool reactors.

There are now 62 regions in France with restrictions on the use of water due to lack of rain.

Ecological transition minister Christophe Beschu said during a visit to the south-east of France that more than 100 municipalities can no longer supply drinking water from the tap.