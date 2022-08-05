News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Putin calls Turkish Stream one of most important gas arteries to Europe
Putin calls Turkish Stream one of most important gas arteries to Europe
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

The Turkish Stream is currently one of the most important arteries of gas supplies from Russia to Europe, it works properly and without failures, unlike all other areas of Russian hydrocarbon supplies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti reports.

Turkish Stream, which we finished building some time ago, today is one of the most important arteries of supply of Russian gas to Europe. "And the Turkish Stream, unlike all other areas of our hydrocarbon supplies, works properly, works rhythmically, without any failures," Putin said at a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Gazprom supplies gas through the Turkish Stream from Russia across the Black Sea to Turkey and to the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe in transit through Turkish territory. The designed capacity of the pipeline is 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin calls on Europe to thank Turkey for gas transit from Russia
European partners should be grateful to Turkey for uninterrupted gas transit from Russia...
 Erdogan urges not to postpone work on Akkuyu NPP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said...
 EU embargo on purchase of Russian coal will come into force on August 10
The EU embargo on the purchase of Russian coal will come into force on Wednesday...
 Natural gas shortage in Germany could lead to supply chain collapse
The German chemical industry is left with little room to save gas due to supply uncertainty from Russia...
 European gas storage facilities on track to meet target, but at a cost of billions
European governments have been concerned that Russia's cuts in gas pipeline supplies...
 Spain announces new energy saving measures
Under the decree, which takes effect in seven days and applies to public buildings...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos