Putin calls Turkish Stream one of most important gas arteries to Europe

Turkish Stream, which we finished building some time ago, today is one of the most important arteries of supply of Russian gas to Europe. "And the Turkish Stream, unlike all other areas of our hydrocarbon supplies, works properly, works rhythmically, without any failures," Putin said at a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Gazprom supplies gas through the Turkish Stream from Russia across the Black Sea to Turkey and to the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe in transit through Turkish territory. The designed capacity of the pipeline is 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.