Residents of Berdzor block road to Lachin corridor
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society


Residents of Berdzor blocked the road to the Lachin corridor, demanding not to surrender Berdzor and to give them clear guarantees.

They expressed their desire to talk to the head of the Russian peacekeepers. The police are obstructing the protest.

The townspeople say they were given until August 25 to leave the town, because on that day the corridor will be surrendered to Azerbaijan.

To recall, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan said that construction work on the alternative road section has already begun and will be completed by spring.
