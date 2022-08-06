Putin meets with Kadyrov in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin, after talks with Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on August 5, met with the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov.
The sides discussed the socio-economic development of Chechnya, press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, TASS reports.
“The night before, after the Russian-Turkish talks, Putin held a working meeting with the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadrov,” Peskov said.
According to him, the meeting discussed the state of affairs in the republic and issues of socio-economic development of the region.
Earlier, Kadyrov reported that during the talks between Putin and Erdogan, he met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan. He then reported that the sides 'came to a common opinion on the need to establish close cooperation between Turkey and the Chechen Republic in various issues.'
Kadyrov noted that a fairly large number of ethnic Chechens live in Turkey, and added that he himself received an invitation to visit Turkey and accepted it.