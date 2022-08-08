China closes part of Bohai Sea for military exercises

China's Maritime Safety Administration has closed part of the Bohai Sea for military exercises, according to a statement of the department, TASS informed.

These exercises will be conducted from August 8 to September 8.

"Military tasks will be carried out within the boundaries of the mentioned zones. Access to this zone is prohibited," the document also reads.

From August 5 to 16, China has closed also a part of the Yellow Sea to conduct "annual combat shootings."

On August 4, China's armed forces began large-scale exercises—with missile launch—at six water zones around Taiwan. They were supposed to end Sunday afternoon, but, according to the Ministry of National Defense of China, they were extended by at least one day.

These drills began the day after Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, concluded her visit to Taipei.