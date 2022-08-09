News
Haiti ex-senator, nephew are killed, burned
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A former senator who worked for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor was killed in an upscale neighborhood near Haiti’s capital and his body set on fire along with his nephew, Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant told AP, the latter reported.

The bodies of Yvon Buissereth and his unidentified nephew were found in the community of Laboule. That is near Pelerin, where President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his private home in July last year.

Buissereth, director of Haiti’s Public Company for the Promotion of Social Housing, and his nephew were traveling in a government-issued vehicle and were found inside the charred car, Lafontant said. He said a gang trying to control the area is likely to blame.

The Ti Makak gang, which means “Little Macaques,” is fighting with the Toto gang over control of that area. Gangs in the capital of Port-au-Prince and beyond have become more powerful and waged violent turf wars since Moise was assassinated.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry condemned Buissereth’s killing as a “barbaric act” by armed gangs in Laboule.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
