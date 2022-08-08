News
Monday
August 08
Yerevan man, 48, is suspected of killing his father, 74
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched criminal proceedings into a murder that took place in Yerevan on August 6, shamshyan.com reports.

On that day at around 9pm, the police received information that there was a dead body in an apartment of a Yerevan building.

It was found that earlier on the same day, an argument had taken place between the resident of the aforesaid apartment, Arman Y., 48, and Vardan Y., 74, during which Arman Y. had pushed Vardan Y., who had hit his head on the couch as a result of falling down and died on the spot.

Arman Y. was found and taken to a police station on suspicion of murder.

He is the son of the deceased.
Հայերեն
