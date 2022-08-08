News
Olaf Scholz believes support for Russia sanctions is not weakening
Olaf Scholz believes support for Russia sanctions is not weakening
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not believe that support for sanctions against Russia is weakening, even though further increases in energy bills are expected. A government spokesman said so, according to Reuters.

"We face difficult months ahead,” the spokesperson said, adding “but it is clear that we stand firmly on the side of Ukraine and we stand behind the sanctions that we agreed together with the European Union and the international community."

Speaking at another press conference in Berlin, the spokesman also ruled out approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
