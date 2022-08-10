Co-founder of Swedish Amnesty International quits over disagreement with scandalous report accusing AFU

Per Westberg, co-founder of the Swedish branch of Amnesty International, is leaving the organization because he disagrees with the scandalous report accusing the AFU, Expressen reports.
"“I have been a member [of the organization] for almost sixty years. With a heavy heart, because of Amnestyʼs statements regarding the war in Ukraine, I am ending my long and fruitful cooperation," Westberg said.
Westberg became a founding member of Amnesty International Sweden in 1963.
On August 4, Amnesty International, a human rights organization, released a report alleging that the Ukrainian military is endangering civilians by allegedly establishing bases in residential areas, hospitals, schools and near granaries.