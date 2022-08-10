News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
USD
405.78
EUR
415.48
RUB
6.71
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.78
EUR
415.48
RUB
6.71
Show news feed
Co-founder of Swedish Amnesty International quits over disagreement with scandalous report accusing AFU
Co-founder of Swedish Amnesty International quits over disagreement with scandalous report accusing AFU
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Per Westberg, co-founder of the Swedish branch of Amnesty International, is leaving the organization because he disagrees with the scandalous report accusing the AFU, Expressen reports.

"“I have been a member [of the organization] for almost sixty years. With a heavy heart, because of Amnestyʼs statements regarding the war in Ukraine, I am ending my long and fruitful cooperation," Westberg said.

Westberg became a founding member of Amnesty International Sweden in 1963.

On August 4, Amnesty International, a human rights organization, released a report alleging that the Ukrainian military is endangering civilians by allegedly establishing bases in residential areas, hospitals, schools and near granaries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Denmark will train Ukrainian military in UK
Denmark will send military instructors to Britain to train Ukrainian soldiers...
 Turkey offers Russia warehouse and bridge for metal trade
Western sanctions against Russia have given the Turkish steel sector an opportunity to serve as a...
 Saudi Arabia gives $10 million to Ukrainian refugees
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's Humanitarian Aid Center has allocated $10 million...
 Ambassador: Launch of Turkish Bayraktar drone manufacturing plant possible by end of 2023
The construction of the plant for the production of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar...
 US sends largest arms shipment to Ukraine worth $1 billion
The US administration is sending the largest ever shipment of weapons to Ukraine...
 Kremlin announces demilitarization of Turkish drone production in Ukraine
If production of Turkish drones appears in Ukraine, it will fall under demilitarization...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos