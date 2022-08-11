News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
Russia MFA: Lachin corridor issue should be resolved on basis of trilateral statement
Russia MFA: Lachin corridor issue should be resolved on basis of trilateral statement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The issue of the Lachin corridor should be resolved on the basis of point 6 of the trilateral statement by the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020. This was announced by Ivan Nechayev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

According to him, the abovementioned point assumes that, with the consent of the parties, the plan for the construction of a new route through the Lachin corridor will be decided within the next three years, this route will ensure the link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, and the Russian peacekeepers will be redeployed there to protect that route.

"The situation in the region remains in the center of Russia's attention," Nechayev added.

Also, he recalled that on August 4, the Russian MFA issued a statement regarding the escalation of tension in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, calling on both sides to show restraint and maintain the ceasefire.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Families of soldiers killed in 44-day war petition to Armenia prosecutor's office
The parents of the "Tsor" military unit servicemen…
 Russia MFA: Moscow does not consider some criticism of peacekeeping troops in Karabakh to be justified
According to the deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian foreign ministry, the Russian peacekeepers launch necessary efforts to stabilize the situation…
 Russia MFA informs about holding Moscow-Yerevan-Baku high-level contacts by late August
Any contact at a high level with the participation of the Russian president is commented on by the president's office...
 Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran is ready to use all its capacities to establish peace, stability in Caucasus
The Iranian President made the remarks in a phone call with the Armenian PM…
 Armenia government allocates about $1M to assist soldiers wounded in 44-day war
From the reserve fund…
 Azerbaijan media say Lachin corridor alternative motorway construction is completed
But they did not provide respective details…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos