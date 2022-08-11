News
Armenia official: We continue work with Russia colleagues to increase Upper Lars checkpoint capacity
Armenia official: We continue work with Russia colleagues to increase Upper Lars checkpoint capacity
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Economics


The total amount of Armenian cargo transportation vehicles at the Upper Lars checkpoint—on the Russian-Georgian border—increased by 10% in July compared to June. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan stated about this during the press briefing after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"We don't have a problem with perishable goods; they pass [through the above-said checkpoint] without a queue. But with the other goods, yes, we do [have a problem]. As a result of our work, the total amount of cargo transportation of Armenian cars increased by 10% in July, compared to June, thanks to the addition of the second customs clearance route. We were expecting 30% intensification, and therefore we shall continue our work with the Russian colleagues to increase the capacity of the Upper Lars and to have a queue-free crossing there," said Kerobyan.

According to the economy minister, the work on the operation of an Armenian ferry continues, too, and the option of using solely the Poti city port in Georgia is being considered in this regard.

"We are doing final work now, the schedule will be publicized soon; it's a matter of 15-20 days. It is not an easy matter, especially if we take into account the severe geopolitical changes and pressure", Kerobyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
