Russia MFA: Azerbaijan-EU natural gas agreement does not contradict Baku allied cooperation with Moscow
Region:World News, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The agreement signed between Baku and the European Union (EU) on the import of Azerbaijani natural gas does not run counter to the provisions of the declaration on allied cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan. Ivan Nechayev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated about this at a press briefing Thursday.

"It is about a memorandum of mutual understanding on strategic cooperation in the field of energy, which was signed between Azerbaijan and the EU on July 18. We [i.e., Russia] do not think that such a branch document can contradict the provisions of the declaration on alliance cooperation signed between Russia and Azerbaijan on February 22," said Nechayev.

According to him, each and every country has the right to independently decide how and with whom to develop its relations, including in the oil and natural gas sector.
