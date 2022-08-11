News
World oil production may reach 100 million barrels per day in 2022
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

 Global oil production in 2022 will rise by another 4.8 million barrels per day, for a total of 100 million barrels per day. This was reported on the website of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In general, for 2022, global production is projected to grow by 4.8 million barrels per day, to 100 million barrels per day due to an increase in supply by OPEC + countries by 3.1 million barrels per day, non-OPEC + - by 1.7 million, the publication noted.

According to the agency, in 2023, production will increase by 1.7 million barrels per day, that is, up to 101.7 million barrels per day, which will be a record figure. In particular, the increase will occur due to an increase in supply in those countries that are not members of OPEC +.

On August 5, the head of the State Commission on Mineral Reserves (GKZ), Igor Shpurov, in an article for the InfoTEK analytical center, said that Russia is provided with proven oil reserves for 39 years, gas for 80 years, coal is enough to cover the country's needs for another longer time.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
