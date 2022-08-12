News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 12
USD
405.91
EUR
417.56
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.91
EUR
417.56
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
European Bank agrees to process payment for transit of Russian oil through Ukraine
European Bank agrees to process payment for transit of Russian oil through Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

European bank has agreed to process a payment for Russian oil transit through Ukraine, Slovak oil refiner Slovnaft said, removing the reason for last week's halt in oil supplies to Central Europe, Reuters reported.

The payment, if confirmed by all parties, would be a step toward restoring oil flows to the Czech Republic after a week of downtime, as well as setting the stage for future transit payments to the region.

Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said Tuesday that supplies through the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia have been suspended since last Thursday, as Western sanctions prevent transit fees from being paid. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU deeply concerned over proposed US electric vehicle tax breaks
"But we need to ensure that the measures introduced are fair and ... non-discriminatory...
 European Commission: Poland will receive money from the EU fund after all conditions are met
Poland is eligible for 24 billion euros in grants and 11.5 billion euros in very cheap loans...
 Scholz rejects calls of EU countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens
Olaf Scholz rejected calls by some EU countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens...
 Proposal to ban issuance of Schengen visas to Russians introduced for discussion in EU
The proposal to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians was introduced for discussion in the EU...
 Greece will leave so-called enhanced supervision system of European Union
Greece will exit the European Union's so-called enhanced surveillance system...
 Daily Express: EU collapse now inevitable, Hungary and Poland will not be governed by Brussels
The collapse of the EU is now inevitable...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos