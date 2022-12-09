News
Sunday
December 11
Armenian Defense Ministry delegation takes part in NATO international conference in Brussels
Armenian Defense Ministry delegation takes part in NATO international conference in Brussels
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Delegation headed by Secretary General of Armenian Defense Ministry Hamlet Batikyan took part in NATO international conference in Brussels.

According to the press service of the Defense Ministry, the conference was attended by heads of institutions responsible for strengthening integrity in defense agencies of NATO member and partner countries, fighting corruption and human rights protection, representatives of international organizations and leading expert centers.

Best practices in strengthening integrity in the armed forces of different countries, existing problems and systemic approaches to solving them were presented and discussed. In Brussels the RA MOD Secretary General Hamlet Batikyan also had bilateral meetings with the heads of the NATO Integrity Building Program.

An agreement was reached to activate the cooperative programs and the list of events for the next year was approved. Secretary General of MOD invited the heads and experts of the program to Armenia in order to get necessary consultations on the issues of personnel management, financial planning, audit, control over risky issues of the procurement system and elaborate complex measures for their neutralization.
