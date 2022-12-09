Mongolian government to declassify part of coal case contracts

The Mongolian government, on the recommendation of the Security Council, has decided to declassify nine contracts on the "coal case" that were state secrets, Ikon.mn reports.
Dashzegwijn Amarbayasgalan, Mongolia's government affairs manager, said that the authorities had been tasked with disclosing the confidential contracts, forwarding them to the anti-corruption committee for examination and forwarding them to the Temporary Commission established under Parliament to investigate the theft at Erdenes Tavantolgoi JSC, the company in which the coal thefts took place.
He also noted that the government has decided as a matter of principle that it will no longer approve any secret contracts, but will implement the information according to the principle of transparency.
The portal published a list of contracts to be declassified, among them contracts for the supply of coal and the construction of railway infrastructure.
Earlier, protests were held in Ulaanbaatar due to a scandal involving the theft of export coal, the country's main export product. On December 7, Mongolian President Uhnaagiin Khurlsukh demanded that the prosecutor's office and the government fulfill the protesters' main demand and address the investigation into the large-scale theft of coal.