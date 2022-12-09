News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Mongolian government to declassify part of coal case contracts
Mongolian government to declassify part of coal case contracts
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Mongolian government, on the recommendation of the Security Council, has decided to declassify nine contracts on the "coal case" that were state secrets, Ikon.mn reports.

Dashzegwijn Amarbayasgalan, Mongolia's government affairs manager, said that the authorities had been tasked with disclosing the confidential contracts, forwarding them to the anti-corruption committee for examination and forwarding them to the Temporary Commission established under Parliament to investigate the theft at Erdenes Tavantolgoi JSC, the company in which the coal thefts took place.

He also noted that the government has decided as a matter of principle that it will no longer approve any secret contracts, but will implement the information according to the principle of transparency.

The portal published a list of contracts to be declassified, among them contracts for the supply of coal and the construction of railway infrastructure.

Earlier, protests were held in Ulaanbaatar due to a scandal involving the theft of export coal, the country's main export product. On December 7, Mongolian President Uhnaagiin Khurlsukh demanded that the prosecutor's office and the government fulfill the protesters' main demand and address the investigation into the large-scale theft of coal.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Body found in canal of Ranchpar village
One combat unit of fire-rescue detachment of the Regional Rescue Department of the Armenian Ministry...
 Germany issues arrest warrants for 23 putsch suspects, including Russian woman
The Federal Supreme Court of Germany has issued arrest warrants for 23 suspects...
 1 dead in huge fire in Moscow Region hypermarket
The fire service informed that the security guard…
 Seven drug cartel members killed in Mexican shootout with military
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the November shooting was triggered...
 Mongolia searches and detains suspects in coal thefts
The searches took place in the homes of the suspects on the night of Thursday, December 8...
 Nonbinary man charged with 305 criminal counts after killing 5 people at US gay club
The killing stopped after patrons wrestled the suspect to the ground, beating him into submission…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos