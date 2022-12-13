News
Bangladeshi women build solar power plant to avoid carrying water in jugs along mountain trails
Bangladeshi women build solar power plant to avoid carrying water in jugs along mountain trails
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

Residents of Bangladesh's remote Rangamati mountain region have created a community initiative to provide their villages with solar-powered water. Before that, they had to carry water in jugs from the mountain valley every day.

The situation worsened in 2017 when a landslide covered much of the canal. This exacerbated the shortage of water, which was barely enough for drinking and cooking. Because of this, residents began to leave the villages.

The women then secured a plot of land on which they installed pipes, taps, solar panels and a water pump that pumps water from a depth of about 120 meters. The underground water fills a 5,000-liter reservoir.

The initiative has helped provide water to 73 families and even saved local forests from drought. The project received worldwide recognition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
