News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 06
USD
387.65
EUR
421.61
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.65
EUR
421.61
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Global oil demand expected to increase by 2.2 million barrels per day in 2024, OPEC chief says
Global oil demand expected to increase by 2.2 million barrels per day in 2024, OPEC chief says
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

In 2024, the global oil demand is expected to reach 2.2 million barrels per day, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said in his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

As a rule, the first quarter, when the demand is the lowest, is always the worst quarter of the year, Al Ghais said, adding, however, that he expects a stable and high global oil demand in the future.

The Secretary General noted that the OPEC forecast for global oil demand in 2023 was more accurate, and those who criticized it had to revise their forecasts almost every month until finally their forecast was evened out.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM to Libra Group executive chairman: Armenia attaches importance to new solar, green energy projects
Nikol Pashinyan received George Logothetis…
 Armenia parliament speaker: Buying natural gas from Azerbaijan is very good option
Simonyan added, however, that there were no such discussions going on…
 European Parliament calls on EU to suspend strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy sector
The resolution calls on the EU to impose sanctions on those Azerbaijani officials who have committed human rights violations...
 EU ambassador visits Armenia nuclear plant
First, the Armenian side briefly presented the history of the ANPP operation and safety indicators.․․
 Armenia nuclear plant, Rosatom Service directors sign contract on new cooling systems for plant
The contract was signed on the margins of the ATOMEXPO-2024 International Forum in Sochi, Russia…
 Kirill Komarov: Rosatom can offer Armenia nuclear reactors with capacity of 50 to 1,000 MW
The Armenian authorities will have to decide which nuclear reactor to choose, added the First Deputy CEO for Corporate Development and International Business of Rosatom State Atomiс Energy Corporation of Russia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos