Monday
December 12
Monday
December 12
Azerbaijani FM announces new stage of talks with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The next stage of negotiations with Armenia will take place in the coming weeks, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of foreign ministers of the EU Eastern Partnership, Azerbaijani media reported.

"...Bilateral negotiations on the text of the peace agreement have started. On November 7, after a meeting with the Armenian foreign minister in Washington, Azerbaijan presented revised proposals to Armenia. The next round of talks is expected to take place in the coming weeks," Bayramov said.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister added that the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia as two equal sovereign states would create a basis for resolving all issues of mutual interest.
