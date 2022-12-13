News
EU to allocate 800 generators and 30 million LED lamps to Kyiv to stabilize energy system
EU to allocate 800 generators and 30 million LED lamps to Kyiv to stabilize energy system
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The European Union will allocate Ukraine 30 million LED bulbs and 800 generators for the stabilization of the power system. The bulbs will be delivered through a hub, which is being created in Poland, said the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at a donor conference in Paris.

According to her, the EU will also give Ukraine 30 million LED bulbs and is calling on other partners to provide another 20 million such bulbs, which would save up to 1 gigawatt hour of electricity a year, as much as one nuclear power plant generates.

Von der Leyen noted that this aid will be channeled through a hub in Poland, which will start operating as early as next week.
