News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Karabakh state minister’s adviser starts sit-in outside UN office in Armenia
Karabakh state minister’s adviser starts sit-in outside UN office in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), on Wednesday started a termless sit-in and movement in Yerevan, at this phase in front of the UN office in Armenia, with the following demands. Beglaryan announced this on Facebook, writing as follows, in particular:

"1. UN bodies must condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade against the people of Artsakh.

  1. The UN Security Council should address the issue of ensuring the safety of the people of Artsakh by providing clear international guarantees.
  2. At least the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (USA, RF [(Russian Federation)], France, Great Britain and China) and the European Union must condemn Azerbaijan's actions and take practical measures to curb Azerbaijan.

(…)

At 15:00 I am holding a press conference in front of the UN office. I will present the rest then.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Karabakh ombudspersons call for ending Artsakh blockade, restoring its natural gas supply
They issued a joint statement Wednesday…
 Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin petitions to sister churches’ leaders regarding Azerbaijan blocking Lachin Corridor
Including to the chairman of the Board of the Muslims of the Caucasus…
 Armenian health minister appeals to WHO on Azerbaijan closing only road linking Karabakh to Armenia
Expecting a quick response by the high-ranking officials of the World Health Organization…
 Armenian parliament to hold special session today on closure of only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia
Babken Tunyan, a member of the ruling majority faction in the National Assembly, informed…
 Third day of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh: Gasoline and diesel fuel deficit
To avoid a fuel crisis, the government of the Republic of Artsakh has agreed with businessmen to switch to economy mode...
 US congressmen condemns Azerbaijan's aggressive actions in Artsakh
The blockage, or even the threat of Azerbaijan blocking these vital lifelines, once again turns...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos