Karabakh state minister’s adviser starts sit-in outside UN office in Armenia

Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), on Wednesday started a termless sit-in and movement in Yerevan, at this phase in front of the UN office in Armenia, with the following demands. Beglaryan announced this on Facebook, writing as follows, in particular:
"1. UN bodies must condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade against the people of Artsakh.
- The UN Security Council should address the issue of ensuring the safety of the people of Artsakh by providing clear international guarantees.
- At least the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (USA, RF [(Russian Federation)], France, Great Britain and China) and the European Union must condemn Azerbaijan's actions and take practical measures to curb Azerbaijan.
(…)
At 15:00 I am holding a press conference in front of the UN office. I will present the rest then.”