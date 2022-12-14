News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Cavusoglu: No one will help Armenia, Armenia needs to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as soon as possible
Cavusoglu: No one will help Armenia, Armenia needs to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as soon as possible
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu touched upon the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

According to Anadolu, Cavusoglu said that in the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, Turkey has taken steps to increase trust by mutually opening air communication between the two countries, as well as air travel in the near future. "Turkey and Azerbaijan, because they are sincere, expect the same sincerity from Armenia. As South Caucasus countries, we must take steps for our peace and stability," Cavusoglu said.

Hinting at Armenia, the Turkish foreign minister said no one here will get anything from outside, from the West, from the East, urging Armenia to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan as soon as possible.

Speaking about the "Lachin corridor," Cavusoglu stressed that "peace mediation is entrusted to the Russians, and they should make sure that no one prohibits checks of Azerbaijani specialists in the mining centers." "The Russians have the main responsibility here. Because they are directly responsible for the activities of the Lachin corridor," Cavusoglu said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia applies to ECHR to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan
Armenia has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights...
 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia holds number of meetings in Finland
Armen Grigoryan presented the situation with Azerbaijan's blocking of unimpeded movement...
 Azerbaijani provocateurs who blocked Lachin road are forced to let trucks of Russian peacekeepers through
The Azerbaijani provocateurs had to let the trucks of the Russian peacekeepers through...
 Protest in support of Artsakh takes place in front of Armenian government building
A protest in support of Artsakh, against its blockade, is taking place...
 Meeting held at MFA with ambassadors, international organizations’ representatives accredited to Armenia
The foreign diplomats were briefed on the humanitarian situation caused by Azerbaijan’s closing off of the Lachin Corridor—the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—since Monday…
 Karabakh health ministry: Scheduled surgeries temporarily halted in Artsakh medical institutions
As a result of Azerbaijan's blockage of the road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and disruption of the natural gas supply…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos