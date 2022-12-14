Cavusoglu: No one will help Armenia, Armenia needs to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as soon as possible

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu touched upon the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.
According to Anadolu, Cavusoglu said that in the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, Turkey has taken steps to increase trust by mutually opening air communication between the two countries, as well as air travel in the near future. "Turkey and Azerbaijan, because they are sincere, expect the same sincerity from Armenia. As South Caucasus countries, we must take steps for our peace and stability," Cavusoglu said.
Hinting at Armenia, the Turkish foreign minister said no one here will get anything from outside, from the West, from the East, urging Armenia to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan as soon as possible.
Speaking about the "Lachin corridor," Cavusoglu stressed that "peace mediation is entrusted to the Russians, and they should make sure that no one prohibits checks of Azerbaijani specialists in the mining centers." "The Russians have the main responsibility here. Because they are directly responsible for the activities of the Lachin corridor," Cavusoglu said.