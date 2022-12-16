News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Political analyst: Azerbaijan resumed gas supply to Artsakh not for us but for itself
Political analyst: Azerbaijan resumed gas supply to Artsakh not for us but for itself
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan resumed gas supply to Artsakh not for Artsakh people, but for itself. No one thinks that Azerbaijan suddenly became humane, political analyst Tevan Poghosyan said during the discussion on December 16.

"What was the reason for such a decision? International pressure, an attempt to lull our vigilance? We mustn't rejoice that the gas is supplied again. Until the valve is under our control, I will not perceive that we have gas. What should we do, how to accumulate the necessary reserves so that we are ready in case this situation happens again? The State Minister of Artsakh stated that there were demands, Artsakh didn't make concessions, but there were other calculations and taking into account these calculations Baku decided that it should resume gas supplies. The same applies to the road. It can open and just like that close again. That is why we can feel calm only if the Artsakh Defense Army or the Armenian Armed Forces control this road.

That should be our goal. It's not unbelievable, we can remember the 1990s," the expert said.

He expressed hope that conclusions will be drawn.

Poghosyan reminded that Armenians are at war every day and the enemy has not changed and understands only the language of force.

"The enemy will want to destroy us again, because his goal is not a small Armenia, but zero Armenia. The only way to avoid this is to keep Artsakh," the expert stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Official's opinion: Why did Baku restore gas supply to Artsakh?
This morning Azerbaijan restored gas supply to Artsakh without any concessions from our side...
 Ombudsman's representatives document issues of Artsakh elderly people because of Azerbaijan's blockade
The press service of the Nagorno-Karabakh Ombudsman's Office...
 Armenia faction receives Artsakh foreign minister: Artsakh must be idea of unity of all Armenians
Issues related to Azerbaijan's blocking of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia...
 Road linking Karabakh to Armenia remains blocked by Azerbaijan as of 4:30pm
According to the Artsakh Information Center…
 Azerbaijan prepares ground for fake 'appeals' from Artsakh
A special "hotline" was hastily opened in Azerbaijan...
 Armenia Security Council chief, Sweden officials discuss Lachin corridor blockage by Azerbaijan
FM Billstrom, in turn, stressed Sweden's readiness to assist in ensuring stability in the region and overcoming conflicts…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos