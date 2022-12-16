Political analyst: Azerbaijan resumed gas supply to Artsakh not for us but for itself

Azerbaijan resumed gas supply to Artsakh not for Artsakh people, but for itself. No one thinks that Azerbaijan suddenly became humane, political analyst Tevan Poghosyan said during the discussion on December 16.



"What was the reason for such a decision? International pressure, an attempt to lull our vigilance? We mustn't rejoice that the gas is supplied again. Until the valve is under our control, I will not perceive that we have gas. What should we do, how to accumulate the necessary reserves so that we are ready in case this situation happens again? The State Minister of Artsakh stated that there were demands, Artsakh didn't make concessions, but there were other calculations and taking into account these calculations Baku decided that it should resume gas supplies. The same applies to the road. It can open and just like that close again. That is why we can feel calm only if the Artsakh Defense Army or the Armenian Armed Forces control this road.



That should be our goal. It's not unbelievable, we can remember the 1990s," the expert said.



He expressed hope that conclusions will be drawn.



Poghosyan reminded that Armenians are at war every day and the enemy has not changed and understands only the language of force.



"The enemy will want to destroy us again, because his goal is not a small Armenia, but zero Armenia. The only way to avoid this is to keep Artsakh," the expert stated.