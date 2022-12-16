Russia will not consent to construction of trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan

Due to the deterioration of the energy situation in Europe caused by the Western anti-Russian sanctions, the prospects of building a trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Baku in order to further transport it through Turkey to Europe have been discussed again, Russian Senator Alexander Bashkin wrote in his commentary for the Astrakhan News portal.
"Some Western experts, happily rubbing their hands together, declare that this is the key to freeing Europe from so-called dependence on Russian gas. I believe these experts are wasting such assurances on energy that is so scarce in Europe right now.
It's worth knowing that according to the document on the status of the Caspian Sea, signed by five Caspian states, all five Caspian states have to give their consent to the implementation of environmentally sensitive projects. Because of the possible threat to the environmental safety of the Caspian Sea presented by the underwater part of the gas pipeline, Russia will not be able to give consent to its construction.
In addition, changing the scheme of distribution of gas flows on the Eurasian continent is fraught with imbalance of the entire gas market and especially the mechanism of pricing.
At the same time, there is no need to worry about the economic interests of Turkmenistan. Any volume of gas produced in this friendly country can be fully accepted by China, India and Russia," he believes.