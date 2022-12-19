Martakert-Karvachar road will not open for Azerbaijanis until they unblock Lachin corridor

The Martakert-Karvachar road has been closed for Azerbaijanis since 12 December and will not be opened until the only road of life in Artsakh is unblocked, Martakert district administration head Arsen Avanesyan said.
He denied rumors that they blocked the road for an Azerbaijani convoy on Saturday and Sunday.
"There is a shortage of certain goods, but in general everything is normal. Everything necessary to meet the needs of the district is being met," he stressed.
There is also no shortage of certain goods in the Askeran district, but stocks are decreasing. Hamlet Apresyan, head of Askeran district administration, noted that there are 15 families from their district in Goris.
"There is a child who participated in the Eurovision Song Contest and is now without parents in Armenia, the rest are with parents," he added.
A group of Azerbaijanis have been blocking the Stepanakert-Goris road since 10:30 on December 12, allegedly for environmental reasons, also making political demands.
Thus, it is already a week that the Azerbaijani side violates the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the rights of peaceful population of Karabakh by blocking the only road which connects the Republic with the outside world.
From the evening of December 13 to December 16, Azerbaijan also cut off the gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh.