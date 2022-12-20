When is last time Red Cross visited Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan?

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) last visited Armenian captives in Azerbaijan in November, ICRC delegate in charge of communication programs in Armenia Zara Amatuni told NEWS.am on Tuesday.
She recalled that ICRC representatives periodically visit Armenian prisoners, who have been confirmed by Azerbaijani authorities.
Amatuni explained that the ICRC does not inform about new visits to Armenian captives in Azerbaijan in advance.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a governmental meeting on December 15 that Azerbaijan refuses to return at least 33 prisoners, hostages and other detainees to Armenia, calling it a gross violation of not only the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, but also of humanitarian law.
Aram Danielyan