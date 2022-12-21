News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Kazakhstan is going to substitute Russian oil in Germany
Kazakhstan is going to substitute Russian oil in Germany
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Kazakhstan's national energy company Kaimunagas has announced that a trial delivery of its oil to the German city of Schwedt is due to take place in the near future. Thus, the company is going to replace the Russian fuel in Germany, the company's website noted.

On December 20, the company's management held an online meeting with the parliamentary state secretary of the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Michael Kellner. And in Astana - with Christian Gehrke, a Bundestag deputy from the German parliamentary group of the left-wing party. The parties discussed oil supplies from Kazakhstan to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline. The German side showed interest in this issue, the message said.

Following the negotiations the parties expressed hope for further joint mutually beneficial cooperation, the report said.

The refinery in Schwedt, the annual capacity of which is more than 10 million tons of crude oil, provides fuel to Berlin and most of eastern Germany.

An EU embargo on Russian oil supplies came into effect on Dec. 5. The EU officially stopped importing Russian oil by sea. In addition, since December 5, the EU, G7 countries and Australia will not ship or insure Russian oil at a price above $60 a barrel. The embargo allows some countries to continue buying Russian oil. For example, Bulgaria will be able to buy energy resources from Russia until 2024, and Croatia - until the end of 2023. Also a number of European countries will continue to import oil from Russia through pipelines. This applies to those countries which, due to their geographical location, have no alternatives to Russian energy resources. It is specified that the embargo on supplies of oil products by sea has been imposed since February 5.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran's oil production reaches 3 million barrels per day
According to the December report of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
 Oil prices remain stable
World oil prices on Wednesday morning do not show any pronounced dynamics...
 US may become net oil exporter for 1st time since World War II
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred new energy demand in the U.S...
 Germany promises not to buy Russian oil from next year
Pipeline flows of oil from Russia are exempt from the European Union's ban on most maritime imports...
 Qatar: EU investigation into corruption scandal in European Parliament may negatively affect gas supplies
The scandal erupted at a time when many European countries are turning...
 Zukunft Gas: EU attempts to limit wholesale gas prices are political illusion
He said it would make more sense to curb demand with a pan-European gas allocation mechanism...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos