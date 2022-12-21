Kazakhstan is going to substitute Russian oil in Germany

Kazakhstan's national energy company Kaimunagas has announced that a trial delivery of its oil to the German city of Schwedt is due to take place in the near future. Thus, the company is going to replace the Russian fuel in Germany, the company's website noted.
On December 20, the company's management held an online meeting with the parliamentary state secretary of the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Michael Kellner. And in Astana - with Christian Gehrke, a Bundestag deputy from the German parliamentary group of the left-wing party. The parties discussed oil supplies from Kazakhstan to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline. The German side showed interest in this issue, the message said.
Following the negotiations the parties expressed hope for further joint mutually beneficial cooperation, the report said.
The refinery in Schwedt, the annual capacity of which is more than 10 million tons of crude oil, provides fuel to Berlin and most of eastern Germany.
An EU embargo on Russian oil supplies came into effect on Dec. 5. The EU officially stopped importing Russian oil by sea. In addition, since December 5, the EU, G7 countries and Australia will not ship or insure Russian oil at a price above $60 a barrel. The embargo allows some countries to continue buying Russian oil. For example, Bulgaria will be able to buy energy resources from Russia until 2024, and Croatia - until the end of 2023. Also a number of European countries will continue to import oil from Russia through pipelines. This applies to those countries which, due to their geographical location, have no alternatives to Russian energy resources. It is specified that the embargo on supplies of oil products by sea has been imposed since February 5.