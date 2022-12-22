Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on UN to send monitoring group to region

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement in connection with the international reaction to the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.
"The blockade of Artsakh's only road linking Artsakh with Armenia and the outside world - the Lachin corridor - that began on December 12 under the false environmental pretext, in gross violation of the agreements reached by the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, by the authorities of Azerbaijan has the tendency to turn into a humanitarian disaster, undermine the fragile peace and cause new regional destabilization.
The Supreme Legislative Assembly of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Republic of Artsakh) expresses its gratitude to the concerned countries, international structures - UN Security Council, ECHR - for responding to the humanitarian crisis situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic blockaded by Azerbaijan.
The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh appeals to the United Nations to apply the necessary international instruments, in particular, to send a monitoring group to the Republic of Artsakh and its adjoining territories within the framework of the Environmental Program (UNEP) in order to reveal the provocations of the Azerbaijan authorities under false environmental pretext, to be aware of regional environmental problems and to submit the relevant conclusions. We expect to take effective steps to resolve the crisis situation in the region," the statement says.