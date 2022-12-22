Peskov: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh do everything possible to maintain order

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement about Russian peacekeepers' failure to fulfill their obligations, told journalists that they are doing everything possible to ensure order and calmness in Nagorno-Karabakh and are acting strictly in accordance with the signed agreements, Gazeta reported.
"Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to ensure order and tranquility in the territories where they work. They act exclusively in accordance with the spirit and the letter of the documents signed between the countries," he said.
According to Peskov, Russia will continue to discuss the issue with the Armenian side.