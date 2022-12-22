News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Peskov: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh do everything possible to maintain order
Peskov: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh do everything possible to maintain order
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement about Russian peacekeepers' failure to fulfill their obligations, told journalists that they are doing everything possible to ensure order and calmness in Nagorno-Karabakh and are acting strictly in accordance with the signed agreements, Gazeta reported. 

"Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to ensure order and tranquility in the territories where they work. They act exclusively in accordance with the spirit and the letter of the documents signed between the countries," he said.

According to Peskov, Russia will continue to discuss the issue with the Armenian side.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian Foreign Ministry: Blockade of Lachin corridor should be stopped
"It is also necessary to resolve disagreements on the issue of the development...
 Headquarters of Information: Information about cessation of gas supply in Artsakh is not true
The normal gas supply continues in Artsakh and the rumors...
 Zakharova about Pashinyan's statement: This attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted
"Steps are being taken, work is being done to stabilize the situation...
 Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on UN to send monitoring group to region
The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement...
 Head of Ministry of Emergency Situations: No demands on Karabakh have been made to Armenia
No one is transferring anything to anyone and no demands on Karabakh have been put to Armenia...
 Members of Argentine Senate call on Azerbaijanis to comply with trilateral statement
The members of the Argentinean Senate's friendship group with Armenia condemned Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos