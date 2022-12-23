News
Lavrov: Russia is in favor of unblocking the Lachin corridor as soon as possible
Lavrov: Russia is in favor of unblocking the Lachin corridor as soon as possible
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russia is in favor of restoring full-fledged transport communication in the Lachin corridor as soon as possible and resolving disagreements on the development of ore deposits in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

"We confirmed that Russian peacekeepers are working literally hourly to resolve the situation in contacts with the relevant parties.

"We are in favor of restoring full-fledged transport communication as soon as possible and resolving the disagreements over the development of the region's ore deposits. The topic is an old one, inherited from the Soviet Union, and of course it is necessary to defuse it as soon as possible.

"We proceed from the fact that everyone should strictly adhere to the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, on the regime of movement in the Lachin corridor. Our Azerbaijani colleagues, as I understand it, have the same position," Lavrov said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
