Friday
December 23
French Consul General in Yekaterinburg robbed: Armenian police are investigating
French Consul General in Yekaterinburg robbed: Armenian police are investigating
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Armenian police received a letter from the State Protocol Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic on December 21, Aravot.am news reported.

The letter was addressed to the Police Head. The letter says that Pierre-Alain Coffinier, the French general consul in Yekaterinburg, was checking in on board N1130 on November 5. The check-in took place at Zvartnots International Airport.

According to the same source, the diplomat was carrying a bag with a computer and a suitcase as hand luggage. However, the second suitcase contained cash. Upon arrival in Russia, he noticed that the lock of the suitcase was broken and the money was not there.

An investigation is under way.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
