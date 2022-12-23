News
Armenian FM has phone talks with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus and Crisis in Georgia
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar on December 23. The press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The issues of regional security and stability were touched upon during the conversation.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation resulting from Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, including the humanitarian consequences for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.
