3 power substations attacked in US

Three power substations in U.S. Pierce County, Washington, were attacked, leaving several thousand customers without power, according to the county sheriff's department.
A total of three facilities were vandalized: two Tacoma Public Utilities and one Puget Sound Energy, the sheriff's department said in a statement posted on its official website.
Law enforcement officials said unidentified individuals broke into the substation areas and vandalized equipment. It is noted, however, that nothing was stolen from the sites. According to the sheriff's department, an investigation is underway and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident at this time. As noted in a statement of the department, the incident left more than 14 thousand people without electricity.
According to the TV channel ABC, which refers to the information of the company Puget Sound Energy, the power supply for nearly 7.7 thousand subscribers was restored in 2.5 hours after the incident. For its part, Tacoma Public Utilities restored power to 7,300 customers by 6:30 p.m. local time Sunday.