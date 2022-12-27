ARF initiates march titled 'The Real Perpetrator'

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Youth Union initiated a procession which will start from the territory adjacent to Matenadaran on Wednesday, at 15:00 p.m. and will finish in front of the Armenian government building.

The procession will be titled "The Real Perpetrator" and will aim to show that those responsible for the perpetration of violence are held accountable for their actions.

It aims to show that the de facto authorities are primarily responsible for resolving the situation, as they take no practical steps to open the vital road linking Artsakh and the Motherland, which has been blockaded for two weeks now.

The ARF Dashnaktsutyun Youth Union urge everyone to join the march and present their demand to those responsible.



