News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
ARF initiates march titled 'The Real Perpetrator'
ARF initiates march titled 'The Real Perpetrator'
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Youth Union initiated a procession which will start from the territory adjacent to Matenadaran on Wednesday, at 15:00 p.m. and will finish in front of the Armenian government building.

The procession will be titled "The Real Perpetrator" and will aim to show that those responsible for the perpetration of violence are held accountable for their actions.

It aims to show that the de facto authorities are primarily responsible for resolving the situation, as they take no practical steps to open the vital road linking Artsakh and the Motherland, which has been blockaded for two weeks now.

The ARF Dashnaktsutyun Youth Union urge everyone to join the march and present their demand to those responsible.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OHCHR calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to solve Lachin corridor issue through dialogue
OHCHR calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve the Lachin corridor through dialogue...
 Protesters in Stepanakert demand meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping mission
The Russians assured us three days ago that the road would be opened on December 26...
 Basic necessities, sugar, potatoes virtually run out in Karabakh’s Askeran, says head of region
Due to the closure of the Stepanakert-Goris motorway…
 ‘Tatoyan’ Foundation: Azerbaijan MOD presents Armenia communities with false Azerbaijani names
We draw the attention of the international community to this fact…
 Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute: Azerbaijan is guided by plan to gradually turn Artsakh into Nakhichevan
The Museum-Institute issued a statement regarding Azerbaijan’s closure—for two weeks now—of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia…
 Artsakh people march to Russian peacekeeping forces' military base
"Who can't come now, let them come by car after the end of work,...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos